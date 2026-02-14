Shaya Kyle leads Miami (FL) against Boston College after 23-point game

Miami Hurricanes (12-12, 4-9 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (4-23, 0-14 ACC) Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami…

Miami Hurricanes (12-12, 4-9 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (4-23, 0-14 ACC)

Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) faces Boston College after Ra Shaya Kyle scored 23 points in Miami (FL)’s 87-70 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Eagles have gone 4-12 in home games. Boston College has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Hurricanes are 4-9 in conference matchups. Miami (FL) averages 70.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Boston College is shooting 36.5% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 40.8% Miami (FL) allows to opponents. Miami (FL)’s 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than Boston College has allowed to its opponents (48.4%).

The Eagles and Hurricanes square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lily Carmody is scoring 12.0 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Eagles. Jocelyne Grier is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Shaya Kyle is scoring 15.9 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Hurricanes. Amarachi Kimpson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 0-10, averaging 62.0 points, 22.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points per game.

Hurricanes: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

