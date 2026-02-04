SFA hosts Po and East Texas A&M

East Texas A&M Lions (9-10, 5-7 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (15-7, 9-4 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

East Texas A&M Lions (9-10, 5-7 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (15-7, 9-4 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M takes on SFA after Reza Po scored 24 points in East Texas A&M’s 68-57 win against the Nicholls Colonels.

The Ladyjacks have gone 10-2 in home games. SFA is second in the Southland in rebounding with 36.9 rebounds. Key Roseby paces the Ladyjacks with 7.6 boards.

The Lions are 5-7 against Southland opponents. East Texas A&M is second in the Southland with 15.6 assists per game led by Cora Horvath averaging 3.4.

SFA makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than East Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). East Texas A&M averages 66.9 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 68.6 SFA gives up to opponents.

The Ladyjacks and Lions square off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylinn Kemp is averaging 12.3 points, 5.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Ladyjacks. Roseby is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Po is averaging 14.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Lions. Tiani Ellison is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.