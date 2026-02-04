Scott and the Bryant Bulldogs take on conference foe Albany

Bryant Bulldogs (15-7, 5-4 America East) at Albany Great Danes (12-10, 2-7 America East) Albany, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m.…

Bryant Bulldogs (15-7, 5-4 America East) at Albany Great Danes (12-10, 2-7 America East)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany plays Bryant in a matchup of America East teams.

The Great Danes are 7-3 in home games. Albany is sixth in the America East with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Amaya Stewart averaging 1.9.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-4 against America East opponents. Bryant has a 6-4 record against opponents over .500.

Albany makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than Bryant has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). Bryant has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Albany have averaged.

The Great Danes and Bulldogs match up Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriela Falcao is averaging 4.7 points for the Great Danes. Delanie Hill is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Mia Mancini is averaging 13 points and 4.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Maranda Nyborg is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 57.5 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 62.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.