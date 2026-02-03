Santa Clara visits Ralph and Pacific

Santa Clara Broncos (19-5, 10-1 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (15-9, 6-5 WCC) Stockton, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Santa Clara Broncos (19-5, 10-1 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (15-9, 6-5 WCC)

Stockton, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts Santa Clara after Elias Ralph scored 23 points in Pacific’s 87-82 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Tigers have gone 10-0 in home games. Pacific ranks fourth in the WCC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Jack averaging 2.8.

The Broncos are 10-1 in WCC play. Santa Clara leads the WCC with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Allen Graves averaging 3.0.

Pacific’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Santa Clara gives up. Santa Clara has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Pacific have averaged.

The Tigers and Broncos meet Wednesday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ralph is shooting 47.2% and averaging 16.7 points for the Tigers. TJ Wainwright is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Christian Hammond is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 16.8 points. Elijah Mahi is shooting 47.6% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Broncos: 9-1, averaging 87.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

