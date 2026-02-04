Santa Clara visits Pacific following Hawkins’ 21-point outing

Santa Clara Broncos (18-6, 8-3 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (8-13, 3-7 WCC) Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Santa Clara Broncos (18-6, 8-3 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (8-13, 3-7 WCC)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara faces Pacific after Ashley Hawkins scored 21 points in Santa Clara’s 74-72 loss to the Pepperdine Waves.

The Tigers are 8-6 in home games. Pacific is sixth in the WCC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Winner Bartholomew averaging 2.2.

The Broncos are 8-3 in WCC play. Santa Clara is second in the WCC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Sophie Glancey averaging 4.5.

Pacific scores 64.8 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 65.9 Santa Clara allows. Santa Clara has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Pacific have averaged.

The Tigers and Broncos face off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophia Mindermann is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 8.4 points. Bartholomew is averaging 14.5 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Glancey is averaging 14.6 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for the Broncos. Hawkins is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 62.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 83.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 11.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.