Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts San Diego following McIntyre’s 21-point performance

San Diego Toreros (10-14, 4-7 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (19-4, 8-2 WCC) Moraga, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego Toreros (10-14, 4-7 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (19-4, 8-2 WCC)

Moraga, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego plays Saint Mary’s (CA) after Adrian McIntyre scored 21 points in San Diego’s 78-76 overtime loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

The Gaels have gone 12-0 at home. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks second in the WCC with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Andrew McKeever averaging 5.8.

The Toreros are 4-7 against WCC opponents. San Diego is 5-10 against opponents over .500.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 78.0 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 78.1 San Diego gives up. San Diego has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKeever is averaging 8.1 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Gaels. Dillan Shaw is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Toneari Lane is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 10.3 points. Ty-Laur Johnson is shooting 44.7% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Toreros: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.