Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Rhode Island after Casey’s 22-point game

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (15-6, 6-4 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (19-2, 10-0 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Rhode Island after Gabby Casey scored 22 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 59-51 victory over the Davidson Wildcats.

The Rams have gone 9-1 at home. Rhode Island ranks second in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 34.8 rebounds. Albina Syla paces the Rams with 6.7 boards.

The Hawks are 6-4 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) leads the A-10 with 17.5 assists. Casey paces the Hawks with 3.3.

Rhode Island averages 68.2 points, 11.5 more per game than the 56.7 Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 14.1 more points per game (67.8) than Rhode Island allows to opponents (53.7).

The Rams and Hawks face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Syla is averaging 8.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Rams. Ines Debroise is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Casey is averaging 16.1 points, seven rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hawks. Rhian Stokes is averaging 9.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 10-0, averaging 67.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 65.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

