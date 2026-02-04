Saint Francis (PA) plays Mercyhurst, looks to end home losing streak

Mercyhurst Lakers (7-14, 7-3 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-19, 2-8 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Mercyhurst Lakers (7-14, 7-3 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-19, 2-8 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) aims to break its three-game home skid with a win against Mercyhurst.

The Red Flash are 1-8 on their home court. Saint Francis (PA) is fourth in the NEC in rebounding with 32.4 rebounds. Shelby Ricks leads the Red Flash with 6.5 boards.

The Lakers are 7-3 in conference play. Mercyhurst has a 2-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Saint Francis (PA) averages 56.8 points per game, 20.7 fewer points than the 77.5 Mercyhurst gives up. Mercyhurst’s 37.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than Saint Francis (PA) has allowed to its opponents (43.6%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleah James is averaging 11.3 points for the Red Flash. Gemma Walker is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cici Hernandez is averaging 13 points for the Lakers. Lena Walz is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 60.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 23.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.