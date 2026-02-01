Saine leads Weber State against Sacramento State after 28-point game

Weber State Wildcats (11-11, 5-4 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (8-13, 4-5 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Monday, 10 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (11-11, 5-4 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (8-13, 4-5 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State faces Sacramento State after Tijan Saine scored 28 points in Weber State’s 81-79 win against the Idaho State Bengals.

The Hornets have gone 8-1 at home. Sacramento State ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 13.4 assists per game led by Mikey Williams averaging 4.7.

The Wildcats have gone 5-4 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State leads the Big Sky with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Malek Gomma averaging 3.0.

Sacramento State’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Weber State allows. Weber State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Sacramento State allows.

The Hornets and Wildcats face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahni Summers averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Prophet Johnson is shooting 46.1% and averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

Saine is averaging 15.9 points and 4.4 assists for the Wildcats. Viljami Vartiainen is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 81.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 83.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

