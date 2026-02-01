Ruffin leads Jackson State against Southern

Southern Jaguars (8-13, 4-4 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (6-15, 5-3 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Jaguars (8-13, 4-4 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (6-15, 5-3 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State plays Southern after Daeshun Ruffin scored 38 points in Jackson State’s 69-66 loss to the Grambling Tigers.

The Tigers are 3-2 on their home court. Jackson State gives up 86.5 points and has been outscored by 19.6 points per game.

The Jaguars have gone 4-4 against SWAC opponents. Southern ranks sixth in the SWAC shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

Jackson State is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Southern allows to opponents. Southern’s 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Jackson State has given up to its opponents (47.3%).

The Tigers and Jaguars meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorian McMillian is averaging 11.2 points for the Tigers. Ruffin is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Michael Jacobs is shooting 43.9% and averaging 20.1 points for the Jaguars. Malek Abdelgowad is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.