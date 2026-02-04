Roy scores 30 and Oklahoma State overcomes big game from Dybantsa to beat No. 16 BYU 99-92

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Anthony Roy scored a season-high 30 points and Oklahoma State overcame a stellar performance by freshman…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Anthony Roy scored a season-high 30 points and Oklahoma State overcame a stellar performance by freshman sensation AJ Dybantsa to beat 16th-ranked BYU 99-92 on Wednesday night.

Dybantsa showed why he’s expected to be one of the first players chosen in the 2026 NBA draft. The 6-foot-9 forward had 36 points and seven rebounds. He made five 3-pointers, but the scuffling Cougars lost their third consecutive game.

Jaylen Curry scored 18 points and Vyctorius Miller added 14 for the Cowboys (16-6, 4-5 Big 12), who won their second straight. Oklahoma State fans stormed the court after the victory.

It was a very different performance than the Cowboys’ previous home game against a ranked opponent, when they fell behind by 30 at halftime in an 84-71 loss to No. 9 Iowa State. BYU became the highest-ranked team Oklahoma State has beaten this season.

Richie Saunders had 20 points and eight rebounds for BYU (17-5, 5-4), which also lost to No. 1 Arizona and No. 14 Kansas recently. It was the Cougars’ first loss to an unranked team this season.

The game started out poorly for BYU. It took the Cougars more than three minutes to score, and Oklahoma State ran out to a 20-9 lead. Roy put up eight points in the first eight minutes.

Dybantsa got hot and helped pull the Cougars back into the game. His driving dunk in the closing seconds of the first half tied it 41-all at the break and brought his point total to 18.

BYU took its first lead, 46-45, on a 3-pointer by Saunders early in the second half.

The teams went back and forth before Oklahoma State took over. A 3-pointer by Roy gave the Cowboys an 81-69 lead with just over four minutes remaining.

Up next

BYU hosts No. 8 Houston on Saturday.

Oklahoma State visits No. 1 Arizona on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.