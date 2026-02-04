Roy leads Saint Peter’s against Siena after 20-point game

Siena Saints (9-12, 7-5 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-15, 5-7 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Siena Saints (9-12, 7-5 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-15, 5-7 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s faces Siena after Carys Roy scored 20 points in Saint Peter’s 73-61 victory over the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Peacocks are 2-8 on their home court. Saint Peter’s is sixth in the MAAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by De’Naya Rippey averaging 2.6.

The Saints are 7-5 against MAAC opponents. Siena is second in the MAAC with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Kaiya Rain Tucker averaging 6.5.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 34.3% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 38.4% Siena allows to opponents. Siena averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Saint Peter’s allows.

The Peacocks and Saints square off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Louella Allana is averaging 3.7 points for the Peacocks. Rippey is averaging 12.4 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 37.4% over the last 10 games.

Francesca Schiro is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Saints. Nicole Melious is averaging 13.5 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 54.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Saints: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.