Roland, UNLV Lady Rebels take on the Fresno State Bulldogs

UNLV Lady Rebels (18-10, 13-5 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (14-15, 8-10 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Meadow Roland and UNLV visit Emilia Long and Fresno State in MWC play Saturday.

The Bulldogs are 8-5 on their home court. Fresno State is 2-11 against opponents over .500.

The Lady Rebels are 13-5 against MWC opponents. UNLV averages 68.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

Fresno State’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UNLV gives up. UNLV has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 39.0% shooting opponents of Fresno State have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. UNLV won the last matchup 85-59 on Dec. 31. Mariah Elohim scored 17 points to help lead the Lady Rebels to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danae Powell is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.8 points. Long is averaging 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

Shelbee Brown is averaging 10.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and two steals for the Lady Rebels. Roland is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 60.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Lady Rebels: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

