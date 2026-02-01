Robinson scores 21, Oakland knocks off Northern Kentucky 76-65

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Brody Robinson scored 21 points, Michael Houge had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Oakland…

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Brody Robinson scored 21 points, Michael Houge had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Oakland beat Northern Kentucky 76-65 on Sunday.

Robinson also had five rebounds and six assists for the Golden Grizzlies (14-10, 10-3 Horizon League). Brett White II shot 4 for 13, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Norse (14-10, 6-7) were led by Donovan Oday, who posted 15 points, six rebounds and five assists. Tae Dozier added 14 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks for Northern Kentucky. Kael Robinson had 14 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.