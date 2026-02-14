Roberts and Pennsylvania host Cornell

Cornell Big Red (12-10, 5-4 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (12-10, 5-4 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cornell Big Red (12-10, 5-4 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (12-10, 5-4 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania hosts Cornell after Ethan Roberts scored 21 points in Pennsylvania’s 76-67 victory over the Columbia Lions.

The Quakers have gone 9-2 at home. Pennsylvania has a 5-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Big Red have gone 5-4 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell leads the Ivy League scoring 14.6 fast break points per game.

Pennsylvania is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 48.0% Cornell allows to opponents. Cornell scores 16.5 more points per game (91.0) than Pennsylvania allows to opponents (74.5).

The Quakers and Big Red meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Power is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, while averaging 14.9 points and 7.1 rebounds. Roberts is shooting 40.2% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

Cooper Noard is scoring 19.0 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Big Red. Jake Fiegen is averaging 18.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Big Red: 6-4, averaging 91.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.