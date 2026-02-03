Robert Morris hosts Wright State following Pickett’s 21-point game

Wright State Raiders (15-8, 10-2 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (14-10, 6-7 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7…

Wright State Raiders (15-8, 10-2 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (14-10, 6-7 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces Robert Morris after Kellen Pickett scored 21 points in Wright State’s 83-75 win against the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Colonials have gone 9-3 at home. Robert Morris averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Raiders have gone 10-2 against Horizon League opponents. Wright State has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Robert Morris is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.4% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State scores 5.8 more points per game (80.5) than Robert Morris gives up (74.7).

The Colonials and Raiders meet Wednesday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Prather Jr. is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Colonials. Albert Vargas is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

TJ Burch is averaging 11.2 points, 3.4 assists and three steals for the Raiders. Solomon Callaghan is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 4-6, averaging 79.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Raiders: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

