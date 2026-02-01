Riley scores 30, Tulsa downs Wichita State 93-83

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tylen Riley’s 30 points led Tulsa past Wichita State 93-83 on Sunday. Riley had five rebounds…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tylen Riley’s 30 points led Tulsa past Wichita State 93-83 on Sunday.

Riley had five rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (19-3, 7-2 American Athletic Conference). David Green scored 19 points and added eight rebounds. Miles Barnstable went 5 of 10 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points. It was the sixth victory in a row for the Golden Hurricane.

Kenyon Giles led the way for the Shockers (13-9, 5-4) with 17 points and two steals. Will Berg added 16 points and six rebounds for Wichita State. TJ Williams also had 11 points.

Tulsa took the lead for good with 2:02 to go in the first half. The score was 43-39 at halftime, with Riley racking up 14 points. Riley’s 16-point second half helped Tulsa finish off the 10-point victory.

Up next

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Tulsa visits Florida Atlantic and Wichita State hosts Charlotte.

