Riley leads Tulsa against Florida Atlantic after 30-point game

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (19-3, 7-2 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (14-9, 6-4 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa takes on Florida Atlantic after Tylen Riley scored 30 points in Tulsa’s 93-83 win against the Wichita State Shockers.

The Owls have gone 9-2 at home. Florida Atlantic averages 81.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Golden Hurricane are 7-2 against AAC opponents. Tulsa averages 87.9 points and has outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game.

Florida Atlantic scores 81.6 points, 9.2 more per game than the 72.4 Tulsa gives up. Tulsa scores 13.3 more points per game (87.9) than Florida Atlantic allows (74.6).

The Owls and Golden Hurricane meet Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vanterpool is averaging 16 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Owls. Isaiah Elohim is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

David Green is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Miles Barnstable is averaging 15.6 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 8-2, averaging 86.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

