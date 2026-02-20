Richmond hosts conference foe Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-12, 3-10 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (14-13, 4-10 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-12, 3-10 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (14-13, 4-10 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Frank Mitchell and Saint Bonaventure take on Michael Walz and Richmond in A-10 action Saturday.

The Spiders have gone 10-6 in home games. Richmond is fifth in the A-10 with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Walz averaging 5.0.

The Bonnies are 3-10 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure ranks seventh in the A-10 with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Mitchell averaging 9.8.

Richmond is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Saint Bonaventure allows to opponents. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in A-10 play. Richmond won the last meeting 89-80 on Jan. 8. Will Johnston scored 24 points points to help lead the Spiders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walz is averaging 7.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Spiders. AJ Lopez is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Dasonte Bowen is averaging 10.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Bonnies. Darryl Simmons II is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

