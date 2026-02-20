Rhode Island plays La Salle after Hinton’s 29-point outing

Rhode Island Rams (15-11, 6-7 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (7-19, 3-10 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rhode Island Rams (15-11, 6-7 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (7-19, 3-10 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island faces La Salle after Jonah Hinton scored 29 points in Rhode Island’s 81-76 victory against the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Explorers have gone 5-5 in home games. La Salle is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Rams are 6-7 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island scores 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

La Salle’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island averages 72.5 points per game, 0.3 more than the 72.2 La Salle gives up to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season in A-10 play. La Salle won the last meeting 79-72 on Jan. 8. Rob Dockery scored 22 points points to help lead the Explorers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeden Marshall is averaging 12 points for the Explorers. Dockery is averaging 11.3 points, seven rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Tyler Cochran is averaging 15 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Rams. Jahmere Tripp is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 2-8, averaging 63.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.