Red-hot Myles Colvin scores 32 points and Wake Forest rallies past Syracuse 88-83

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Myles Colvin scored 32 points on a near-perfect shooting effort and Wake Forest rallied in the second half to defeat Syracuse 88-83 on Saturday night.

Colvin made seven of eight 3-pointers and his only 3-point miss came with 1:22 remaining in the game. He shot 9 of 12 overall and was 7 for 7 at the free-throw line.

Tre’Von Spillers scored 16 for Wake Forest (15-14, 6-10 ACC) and Juke Harris added 13. Off the bench, Cooper Schwieger scored 11 points and Sebastian Akins added 10 points.

Donnie Freeman scored 28 points and Nate Kingz 20 for Syracuse (also 15-14, 6-10). Naithan George had 13 points and 10 assists, and Sadiq White Jr. scored 12 off the bench.

The Orange trailed 14-13 before they buried seven 3-pointers in the final 12-plus minutes of the first half. They made 10 of 18 from beyond the arc in the first half and led 46-42 at halftime. They made only 3 of 8 from deep in the second half.

Syracuse’s largest lead of the second half was 56-49 five minutes after halftime before Wake Forest began to rally. Near the 11-minute mark Colvin drained a 3 that began a near nine-minute stretch in which the Deacs made 10 of 11 shots, including eight in a row.

Still, a driving layup by Freeman had Syracuse within 84-80 in the final minute, but an offensive rebound and putback by Schwieger gave Wake Forest a six-point margin with 30 seconds left.

Up next

Syracuse: The Orange visit No. 24 Louisville on Tuesday and finish the regular season with a home game against Pitt on Saturday.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons visit No. 11 Virginia on Tuesday and host Cal on Saturday.

