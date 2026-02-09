Reaves, Fordham Rams square off against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks

Fordham Rams (12-12, 3-8 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (15-9, 7-4 A-10) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fordham Rams (12-12, 3-8 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (15-9, 7-4 A-10)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA) in A-10 action Tuesday.

The Hawks have gone 10-2 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is sixth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.5 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Rams have gone 3-8 against A-10 opponents. Fordham averages 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 41.9% Fordham allows to opponents. Fordham has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

The Hawks and Rams match up Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaiden Glover is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 15.8 points. Derek Simpson is shooting 41.5% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games.

Dejour Reaves is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Rams. Rikus Schulte is averaging 8.7 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.