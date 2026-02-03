Purdue hosts McMiller and Penn State

Penn State Lady Lions (7-15, 0-11 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (11-11, 3-8 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 7…

Penn State Lady Lions (7-15, 0-11 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (11-11, 3-8 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State faces Purdue after Kiyomi McMiller scored 23 points in Penn State’s 87-66 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Boilermakers have gone 10-3 in home games. Purdue has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Lady Lions are 0-11 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State averages 18.1 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Purdue averages 69.7 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 82.5 Penn State gives up. Penn State averages 74.0 points per game, 3.4 more than the 70.6 Purdue allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tara Daye is averaging 12 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Madison Layden is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Gracie Merkle is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Lady Lions. McMiller is averaging 19.9 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Lady Lions: 0-10, averaging 69.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.8 points.

