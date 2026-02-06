Priede, Vermont Catamounts to visit DeChent, New Hampshire Wildcats

Vermont Catamounts (19-6, 8-2 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-14, 2-7 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Vermont Catamounts (19-6, 8-2 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-14, 2-7 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Priede and Vermont visit Eva DeChent and New Hampshire on Saturday.

The Wildcats are 5-4 on their home court. New Hampshire is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

The Catamounts are 8-2 in conference matchups. Vermont is the best team in the America East allowing just 54.2 points per game while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

New Hampshire averages 57.5 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 54.2 Vermont allows. Vermont has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of New Hampshire have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeChent is shooting 42.1% and averaging 17.7 points for the Wildcats. Maggie Cavanaugh is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Priede is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Catamounts. Keira Hanson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 51.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 66.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

