Preston Ruedinger hits game-winning 3-pointer as Green Bay beats Northern Kentucky 87-84 in OT

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — CJ O’Hara scored 23 points and Preston Ruedinger made a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds…

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — CJ O’Hara scored 23 points and Preston Ruedinger made a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds left in Green Bay’s 87-84 overtime win over Northern Kentucky on Wednesday night.

O’Hara added six rebounds and three steals for the Phoenix (13-12, 8-6 Horizon League). Marcus Hall scored 15 points and added seven rebounds and five assists. Caden Wilkins shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Donovan Oday led the Norse (14-11, 6-8) in scoring, finishing with 28 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals. Tae Dozier added 20 points, three steals and four blocks for Northern Kentucky. LJ Wells finished with 13 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.