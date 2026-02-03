Presbyterian Blue Hose take on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on 3-game losing streak

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-17, 1-8 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-19, 1-8 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-17, 1-8 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-19, 1-8 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian will try to stop its three-game losing streak when the Blue Hose take on South Carolina Upstate.

The Blue Hose are 2-7 in home games. Presbyterian ranks eighth in the Big South in team defense, giving up 71.6 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The Spartans have gone 1-8 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate is seventh in the Big South scoring 57.2 points per game and is shooting 38.6%.

Presbyterian is shooting 33.7% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 38.8% South Carolina Upstate allows to opponents. South Carolina Upstate averages 57.2 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 71.6 Presbyterian allows.

The Blue Hose and Spartans face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacia Cunningham is shooting 31.9% and averaging 10.6 points for the Blue Hose. Allie Sykes is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cassie Gallagher is averaging 15 points for the Spartans. Aubrie Kierscht is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 1-9, averaging 46.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 32.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 52.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

