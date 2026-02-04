Prairie View A&M visits Florida A&M after Schultz’s 21-point game

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-18, 0-9 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (5-15, 4-5 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m.…

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-18, 0-9 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (5-15, 4-5 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M takes on Florida A&M after Crystal Schultz scored 21 points in Prairie View A&M’s 72-63 loss to the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Rattlers are 4-4 on their home court. Florida A&M is 1-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lady Panthers are 0-9 in conference matchups. Prairie View A&M has a 2-7 record against opponents over .500.

Florida A&M is shooting 34.9% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M’s 34.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points lower than Florida A&M has given up to its opponents (42.7%).

The Rattlers and Lady Panthers face off Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miya Giles-Jones is averaging 6.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Rattlers. Aina Subirats is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

CJ Wilson is averaging 13.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Lady Panthers. Schultz is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 61.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Lady Panthers: 0-10, averaging 54.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 32.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.