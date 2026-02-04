Porter puts up 23 as Liberty defeats Delaware 75-69

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Colin Porter scored 23 points as Liberty beat Delaware 75-69 on Wednesday. Porter had five rebounds…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Colin Porter scored 23 points as Liberty beat Delaware 75-69 on Wednesday.

Porter had five rebounds for the Flames (19-3, 11-0 Conference USA). Josh Smith scored 14 points while going 5 of 6 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to go with five rebounds. JJ Harper had 13 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 of 5 from the line. It was the 13th straight victory for the Flames.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens (6-16, 2-9) were led by Justyn Fernandez, who recorded 21 points and four assists. Macon Emory added 19 points and two steals for Delaware. Christian Bliss finished with 15 points and five assists.

Harper scored six points in the first half and Liberty went into halftime trailing 30-29. Porter’s 17-point second half helped Liberty finish off the six-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.