Pickett scores 21, Wright State beats Green Bay 83-75

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Kellen Pickett had 21 points in Wright State’s 83-75 victory against Green Bay on Sunday.

Pickett also contributed eight rebounds for the Raiders (15-8, 10-2 Horizon League). Solomon Callaghan shot 3 for 6 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Dominic Pangonis shot 3 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

CJ O’Hara led the way for the Phoenix (12-12, 7-6) with 21 points. Marcus Hall added 18 points for Green Bay. Preston Ruedinger also put up 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

