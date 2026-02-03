Perry and Air Force host Utah State

Utah State Aggies (6-15, 2-10 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (9-12, 3-8 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Utah State Aggies (6-15, 2-10 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (9-12, 3-8 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force faces Utah State after Milahnie Perry scored 27 points in Air Force’s 61-56 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Falcons are 4-4 in home games. Air Force has a 5-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Aggies have gone 2-10 against MWC opponents. Utah State is 4-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

Air Force’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Utah State allows. Utah State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.2 per game Air Force gives up.

The Falcons and Aggies meet Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is averaging 16.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Falcons. Keelie O’Hollaren is averaging 10.3 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the last 10 games.

Aaliyah Gayles averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc. Karyn Sanford is shooting 41.6% and averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 3-7, averaging 57.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Aggies: 1-9, averaging 56.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.