Pennsylvania visits No. 23 Princeton after Belker’s 20-point showing

Pennsylvania Quakers (13-7, 3-4 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (18-2, 6-1 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Princeton hosts Pennsylvania after Skye Belker scored 20 points in Princeton’s 72-61 victory against the Cornell Big Red.

The Tigers are 8-1 in home games. Princeton scores 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Quakers are 3-4 against Ivy League opponents. Pennsylvania is second in the Ivy League with 15.0 assists per game led by Mataya Gayle averaging 4.3.

Princeton averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Pennsylvania allows. Pennsylvania averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.2 per game Princeton allows.

The Tigers and Quakers meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison St. Rose is averaging 16.5 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Olivia Hutcherson is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Katie Collins is averaging 12.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Quakers. Gayle is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Quakers: 6-4, averaging 63.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

