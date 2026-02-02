Page, Niagara Purple Eagles host the Canisius Golden Griffins

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-15, 3-9 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (5-17, 2-10 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-15, 3-9 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (5-17, 2-10 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara takes on Canisius in a matchup of MAAC teams.

The Purple Eagles have gone 3-5 at home. Niagara is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Griffins have gone 3-9 against MAAC opponents. Canisius ranks fourth in the MAAC shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

Niagara scores 63.1 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 71.4 Canisius allows. Canisius averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Niagara gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton Walters is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, while averaging 8.3 points. Justin Page is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

Kahlil Singleton is averaging 14 points for the Golden Griffins. Bryan Ndjonga is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 2-8, averaging 63.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

