Orme scores 22, Belmont defeats Drake 103-90

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Orme had 22 points in Belmont’s 103-90 victory over Drake on Tuesday night.

Orme shot 8 for 12, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Bruins (21-3, 11-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Drew Scharnowski added 19 points while going 8 of 10 and 3 of 9 from the free-throw line to go with seven rebounds. Jack Smiley shot 7 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 18 points, while adding six assists. It was the eighth straight win for the Bruins.

The Bulldogs (12-12, 6-7) were led by Jalen Quinn, who finished with 22 points. Jaehshon Thomas added 16 points and four assists for Drake. Owen Larson also recorded 14 points and four assists.

Belmont took the lead with 14:53 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Smiley led the Bruins with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 51-43 at the break. Scharnowski scored 15 points in the second half.

