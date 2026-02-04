Oriol leads North Florida against West Georgia after 35-point game

North Florida Ospreys (5-18, 3-7 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (10-12, 4-6 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Florida Ospreys (5-18, 3-7 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (10-12, 4-6 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida faces West Georgia after Kamrin Oriol scored 35 points in North Florida’s 100-94 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Wolves are 7-4 in home games. West Georgia allows 80.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Ospreys are 3-7 against ASUN opponents. North Florida has a 3-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

West Georgia’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game North Florida allows. North Florida averages 82.1 points per game, 1.6 more than the 80.5 West Georgia allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Smith is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, while averaging 15.5 points. Shelton Williams-Dryden is shooting 54.1% and averaging 24.2 points over the past 10 games.

Kent Jackson averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Oriol is averaging 23.8 points and 5.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 86.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

