Oregon State faces Gonzaga on 4-game win streak

Oregon State Beavers (17-6, 9-1 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-7, 8-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State seeks to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-3 at home. Gonzaga is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Beavers have gone 9-1 against WCC opponents. Oregon State is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Gonzaga’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Oregon State allows. Oregon State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Gonzaga gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Whittaker is scoring 19.9 points per game with 10.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Allie Turner is averaging 14.6 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games.

Nene Sow is averaging four points and 5.5 rebounds for the Beavers. Jenna Villa is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 37.7 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Beavers: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

