O’Neal and Florida host Auburn

Auburn Tigers (13-10, 2-7 SEC) at Florida Gators (13-11, 1-8 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida…

Auburn Tigers (13-10, 2-7 SEC) at Florida Gators (13-11, 1-8 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Auburn after Me’Arah O’Neal scored 22 points in Florida’s 82-66 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Gators have gone 10-4 in home games. Florida averages 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Tigers are 2-7 in conference matchups. Auburn is eighth in the SEC giving up 61.1 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

Florida makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Auburn has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Auburn averages 61.3 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 65.9 Florida gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liv McGill is scoring 22.5 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Gators. O’Neal is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Harissoum Coulibaly is scoring 11.0 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Tigers. Mya Petticord is averaging 8.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 54.1 points, 22.7 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

