Oliver, Wake Forest Demon Deacons to host Nivar and the No. 25 North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels (19-5, 8-3 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-11, 3-9 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 North Carolina plays Wake Forest in ACC action Sunday.

The Demon Deacons have gone 8-7 at home. Wake Forest is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Tar Heels are 8-3 against conference opponents. North Carolina ranks eighth in the ACC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Nyla Harris averaging 2.8.

Wake Forest averages 66.7 points, 8.7 more per game than the 58.0 North Carolina gives up. North Carolina has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

The Demon Deacons and Tar Heels match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Oliver is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Milan Brown is averaging 11.7 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Harris is scoring 11.0 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Tar Heels. Lanie Grant is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

