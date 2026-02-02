Ole Miss visits Ament and Tennessee

Ole Miss Rebels (11-10, 3-5 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (15-6, 5-3 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ole Miss Rebels (11-10, 3-5 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (15-6, 5-3 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee faces Ole Miss after Nate Ament scored 22 points in Tennessee’s 77-69 win against the Auburn Tigers.

The Volunteers are 11-1 in home games. Tennessee averages 82.1 points and has outscored opponents by 12.3 points per game.

The Rebels have gone 3-5 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss has a 5-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Tennessee scores 82.1 points, 10.9 more per game than the 71.2 Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Tennessee allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobi Gillespie averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Ament is shooting 43.7% and averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games.

AJ Storr is averaging 14 points for the Rebels. Malik Dia is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 83.3 points, 40.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Rebels: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

