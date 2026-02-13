Old Dominion hosts Hamilton and Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (9-17, 6-7 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (8-18, 4-9 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m.…

Georgia State Panthers (9-17, 6-7 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (8-18, 4-9 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State visits Old Dominion after Jelani Hamilton scored 28 points in Georgia State’s 81-79 overtime loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Monarchs have gone 5-6 at home. Old Dominion has a 7-16 record against opponents over .500.

The Panthers have gone 6-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State is 4-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Old Dominion is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Georgia State allows to opponents. Georgia State’s 38.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points lower than Old Dominion has given up to its opponents (44.5%).

The Monarchs and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Battle averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Ketron Shaw is shooting 50.7% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games.

Anthony Enoh is averaging 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Hamilton is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.