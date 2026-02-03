Okorie and Stanford host No. 20 Clemson

Clemson Tigers (18-4, 8-1 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (14-8, 3-6 ACC) Stanford, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stanford…

Clemson Tigers (18-4, 8-1 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (14-8, 3-6 ACC)

Stanford, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford faces No. 20 Clemson after Ebuka Okorie scored 26 points in Stanford’s 88-80 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Cardinal have gone 9-5 at home. Stanford averages 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Tigers are 8-1 against ACC opponents. Clemson ranks eighth in the ACC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Carter Welling averaging 4.2.

Stanford averages 75.9 points, 11.4 more per game than the 64.5 Clemson gives up. Clemson averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Stanford allows.

The Cardinal and Tigers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Okorie is averaging 21.8 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cardinal. Benny Gealer is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jestin Porter is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.8 points. RJ Godfrey is shooting 65.3% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 71.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

