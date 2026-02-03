Oklahoma State visits Brackens and Arizona State

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (18-5, 7-3 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (18-5, 5-5 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 8:30…

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (18-5, 7-3 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (18-5, 5-5 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts Oklahoma State after McKinna Brackens scored 20 points in Arizona State’s 74-67 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Sun Devils have gone 12-1 at home. Arizona State is 16-4 against opponents over .500.

The Cowgirls have gone 7-3 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State averages 86.0 points and has outscored opponents by 23.9 points per game.

Arizona State scores 66.8 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 62.1 Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Arizona State gives up.

The Sun Devils and Cowgirls meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Elliott is shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 16.7 points and two steals. Brackens is averaging 15 points, 5.7 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games.

Achol Akot is averaging 10.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Cowgirls. Micah Gray is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

