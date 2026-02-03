Oklahoma State hosts No. 16 BYU following Saunders’ 33-point game

BYU Cougars (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (15-6, 3-5 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

BYU Cougars (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (15-6, 3-5 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 BYU plays Oklahoma State after Richie Saunders scored 33 points in BYU’s 90-82 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Cowboys are 12-2 in home games. Oklahoma State is fourth in the Big 12 scoring 85.9 points while shooting 47.4% from the field.

The Cougars have gone 5-3 against Big 12 opponents. BYU averages 86.4 points and has outscored opponents by 14.6 points per game.

Oklahoma State makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than BYU has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). BYU averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Oklahoma State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Roy is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 17.5 points. Parsa Fallah is shooting 53.8% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

Robert O. Wright III is averaging 17.5 points and 5.2 assists for the Cougars. AJ Dybantsa is averaging 25.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 81.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 87.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

