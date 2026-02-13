Novik leads DePaul against Seton Hall after 20-point game

DePaul Blue Demons (6-20, 3-12 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (16-8, 10-5 Big East) South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday,…

DePaul Blue Demons (6-20, 3-12 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (16-8, 10-5 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul plays Seton Hall after Katie Novik scored 20 points in DePaul’s 72-68 victory over the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Pirates have gone 9-3 in home games. Seton Hall is the Big East leader with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Mariana Valenzuela averaging 7.2.

The Blue Demons are 3-12 against Big East opponents. DePaul is eighth in the Big East scoring 62.6 points per game and is shooting 38.0%.

Seton Hall averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.3 per game DePaul allows. DePaul averages 62.6 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 63.8 Seton Hall allows.

The Pirates and Blue Demons face off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Catalon is shooting 41.0% and averaging 14.2 points for the Pirates. Valenzuela is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Novik is averaging 12.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Blue Demons. Ally Timm is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 63.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 27.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

