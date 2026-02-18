Notre Dame visits Wake Forest after Oliver’s 20-point outing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (16-9, 8-6 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-13, 3-11 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 6…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (16-9, 8-6 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-13, 3-11 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on Notre Dame after Grace Oliver scored 20 points in Wake Forest’s 86-67 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Demon Deacons are 8-8 in home games. Wake Forest is 5-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

The Fighting Irish are 8-6 in conference play. Notre Dame leads the ACC scoring 16.7 fast break points per game.

Wake Forest scores 66.3 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 66.2 Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame averages 13.6 more points per game (79.1) than Wake Forest allows to opponents (65.5).

The Demon Deacons and Fighting Irish match up Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver is scoring 13.7 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Demon Deacons. Milan Brown is averaging 12.8 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Hannah Hidalgo is scoring 24.6 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Fighting Irish. Iyana Moore is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 1-9, averaging 64.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

