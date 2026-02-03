Northwestern visits No. 5 Illinois following Wagler’s 28-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (10-12, 2-9 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (19-3, 10-1 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Northwestern Wildcats (10-12, 2-9 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (19-3, 10-1 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Illinois hosts Northwestern after Keaton Wagler scored 28 points in Illinois’ 78-69 victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Fighting Illini are 11-1 in home games. Illinois is 15-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats are 2-9 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern averages 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Illinois scores 84.6 points, 12.6 more per game than the 72.0 Northwestern gives up. Northwestern scores 8.4 more points per game (76.6) than Illinois gives up (68.2).

The Fighting Illini and Wildcats face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wagler is averaging 18.1 points and 4.2 assists for the Fighting Illini. Jake Davis is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nick Martinelli is shooting 54.5% and averaging 23.7 points for the Wildcats. Jayden Reid is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 10-0, averaging 80.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 3.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

