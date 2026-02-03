Northern Kentucky hosts Green Bay after O’Hara’s 21-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (12-12, 7-6 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (14-10, 6-7 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7…

Green Bay Phoenix (12-12, 7-6 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (14-10, 6-7 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits Northern Kentucky after CJ O’Hara scored 21 points in Green Bay’s 83-75 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Norse have gone 10-3 at home. Northern Kentucky is fifth in the Horizon League with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by LJ Wells averaging 4.9.

The Phoenix are 7-6 in Horizon League play. Green Bay gives up 76.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.7 points per game.

Northern Kentucky’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Green Bay allows. Green Bay averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Northern Kentucky gives up.

The Norse and Phoenix match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Elliott is averaging 4.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Norse. Donovan Oday is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games.

Marcus Hall is averaging 13.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Phoenix. Preston Ruedinger is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 5-5, averaging 82.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

