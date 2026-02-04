Northern Colorado visits Saine and Weber State

Northern Colorado Bears (13-10, 3-7 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (11-12, 5-5 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (13-10, 3-7 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (11-12, 5-5 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State hosts Northern Colorado after Tijan Saine scored 22 points in Weber State’s 104-90 loss to the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Wildcats are 8-4 on their home court. Weber State is second in the Big Sky scoring 82.9 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Bears are 3-7 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado is 5-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Weber State is shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.6% Northern Colorado allows to opponents. Northern Colorado averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Weber State gives up.

The Wildcats and Bears match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saine is averaging 16.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Wildcats. Viljami Vartiainen is averaging 12.2 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 46.1% over the past 10 games.

Quinn Denker is averaging 17.9 points and seven assists for the Bears. Brock Wisne is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 82.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 78.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

