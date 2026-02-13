Northern Arizona hosts Sacramento State after Poom’s 21-point performance

Sacramento State Hornets (9-15, 5-7 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-17, 3-10 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (9-15, 5-7 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-17, 3-10 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona takes on Sacramento State after Karl Markus Poom scored 21 points in Northern Arizona’s 77-68 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Lumberjacks are 8-6 on their home court. Northern Arizona gives up 76.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Hornets are 5-7 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State gives up 82.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.4 points per game.

Northern Arizona scores 72.3 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 82.5 Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State’s 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than Northern Arizona has given up to its opponents (47.5%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Abelman is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds. Poom is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Mikey Williams is averaging 17.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Hornets. Prophet Johnson is averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 22.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 81.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

