North Texas visits Rice following Stevenson’s 21-point game

North Texas Mean Green (12-10, 3-6 AAC) at Rice Owls (9-13, 3-6 AAC)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas plays Rice after Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 21 points in North Texas’ 72-68 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Owls have gone 5-6 in home games. Rice ranks seventh in the AAC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Trae Broadnax averaging 4.2.

The Mean Green are 3-6 against AAC opponents. North Texas scores 69.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

Rice scores 74.3 points, 8.6 more per game than the 65.7 North Texas allows. North Texas averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Rice allows.

The Owls and Mean Green match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broadnax is averaging 15.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Owls. Nick Anderson is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Stevenson is averaging 17.4 points and 1.9 steals for the Mean Green. Cahmai Crosby is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Mean Green: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

