North Florida wins 81-73 over West Georgia

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Kamrin Oriol’s 22 points helped North Florida defeat West Georgia 81-73 on Thursday.

Oriol also contributed six rebounds for the Ospreys (6-18, 4-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kent Jackson scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Mason Lee shot 4 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Shelton Williams-Dryden finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Wolves (10-13, 4-7). Malcolm Noel added 15 points and four assists for West Georgia. Josh Smith finished with 11 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

